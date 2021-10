Belk & Co. 2/5 Ct. T.W. Ruby And 1/5 Ct. T.W. Diamond 3 Stone Promise Ring In 14K White And Rose Gold. This glittering 3-stone promise ring from Belk & Co. is crafted in glowing 14K two-tone White and Rose Gold, providing a smooth look. This stupendous ring features a pear-cut (5 mm x 4 mm) prong-set 2/5 ct. t.w. Ruby at the center surrounded by 41 round twinkling 1/5 ct. t.w. Diamonds.