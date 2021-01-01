Belk & Co. Women 2 Ct. T.W. Amethyst Ring In Sterling Silver

Belk & Co. 2 Ct. T.W. Amethyst Ring In Sterling Silver. Classic and versatile in design, this beautiful 2 ct. t.w. Amethyst ring from Belk & Co. goes perfect with that black dress or with a favorite pair of jeans. It is the definition of the "everyday right-hand ring" and therefore the quintessential addition to fine jewelry collections. Rest assured knowing that all rings are stamped with "925" as a symbol of authenticity and a promise of exceptional quality. The gemstone is heat-treated or irradiated to enhance the color.