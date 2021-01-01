Belk & Co. Women 2-Piece Set 9-9.5 Millimeter Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 1/2 Ct. T.W. Diamond Teardrop Earrings And Necklace In 14K Wh

Belk & Co. 2-Piece Set 9-9.5 Millimeter Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 1/2 Ct. T.W. Diamond Teardrop Earrings And Necklace In 14K Wh. This elegant and sophisticated pearl and diamond loop necklace and earrings set is crafted in lustrous 14-karat white gold and features cultured freshwater pearls paired with a total of 146 round-cut, pave-set diamonds in a unique open-loop drop design. Whether worn together or apart, this stunning pearl and diamond jewelry set is sure to make a standout addition to any jewelry collection. Choose this style either for yourself or as a special gift for someone you love.