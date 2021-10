Belk & Co. 2-Piece Set Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 1/5 Ct. T.W. Diamond Twist Stud Earrings And Necklace In Sterling Silver. This elegant pearl and diamond jewelry set of earrings and necklace are crafted in sterling silver. This set features 10-12.5mm white, button-shaped freshwater cultured pearls with sparkling round-cut diamond accents. This pendant is hung on an 18-inch cable chain and is secured with a spring-ring clasp. The matching earrings are secured with post back closures.