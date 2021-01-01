Belk & Co. Women 1.25 Ct. T.W. Apatite, 1/5 Ct. T.W. Sapphire, And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Drop Pendant With Chain In 10K Rose Gold

Belk & Co. 1.25 Ct. T.W. Apatite, 1/5 Ct. T.W. Sapphire, And 1/10 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Drop Pendant With Chain In 10K Rose Gold. This glamorous 1.25 ct. t.w. Apatite, 1/5 ct. t.w. Sapphire, and 1/10 ct. t.w. Diamond Vintage Pendant from Belk & Co. is mounted in radiant 10K Rose Gold and features an oval-cut (8 mm x 6 mm) prong-set Apatite gemstone at the center with a halo of four round White Sapphires and 20 round pave-set Diamonds crowning the gemstone. This trendsetting pendant is suspended on a 17-inch chain and secures with a spring ring clasp.