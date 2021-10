Belk & Co. 3/5 Ct. T.W. Lab Created White Sapphire Solitaire Ring In 10K White Gold. This 3/5 ct. t.w. Lab-Created White Sapphire Solitaire Engagement Ring from Belk & Co. is the perfect choice for your one and only. Prong-set with a stunning square-cut Lab-Created White Sapphire (4.5-millimeter), this beautiful engagement ring sparkles in lustrous 10K White Gold.