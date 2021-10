Belk & Co. 1.33 Ct. T.W. Apatite And 1/8 Ct. T.W. Diamond Halo Ring In 10K White Gold. This unique and sparkling vintage Belk & Co. halo ring is crafted in lustrous 10k white gold and showcases an oval-cut 8 by 6-millimeter prong-set 1.33 ct. t.w. Apatite gemstone as a centerpiece surrounded by 30 round-cut, prong-set twinkling 1/8 ct. t.w. Diamonds forming a halo.