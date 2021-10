Belk & Co. 4-10 Millimeter Pink Cultured Freshwater Pearl Tassel Necklace With Sterling Silver. Add shimmer to any ensemble with this gorgeous pink pearl multi-strand drop necklace. Crafted in sterling silver, this glamorous necklace features (4-11mm) pink round cultured freshwater pearls. This exquisite 30-inch necklace is secured with a lobster clasp.