Belk & Co. 1.4 Ct. T.W. Diamond Stud Earrings In 14K White Gold. These one-of-a-kind Belk & Co. earrings are crafted in 14-karat white gold and showcase six baguette-cut diamonds at the center surrounded by a total of 52 round-cut diamonds, measuring 1.4 c.t. t.w. in a unique rectangular cluster halo design. These shimmering earrings are sure to make a standout addition to any jewelry collection.