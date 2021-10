Belk & Co. 1.5 Ct. T.W. Ruby And 7/8 Ct. T.W. Diamond Double Halo Ring In 14K White Gold. This glistening Ruby and Diamond Double Halo Engagement Ring is mounted in lustrous white gold and features an oval-cut, prong-set ruby gemstone at the center with a double halo of 60 round-cut, prong-set sparkling diamonds resting along its band. Enhanced with a high polish finish, this alluring ruby and diamond engagement ring is a perfect choice.