Belk & Co. Women 7/8 Ct. T.W. Ruby And 1/5 Ct. T.W. Diamond Teardrop Stud Earrings In 14K Rose Gold

Belk & Co. 7/8 Ct. T.W. Ruby And 1/5 Ct. T.W. Diamond Teardrop Stud Earrings In 14K Rose Gold. These delicate 7/8 ct. t.w. Ruby and 1/5 ct. t.w. Diamond teardrop halo stud earrings from Belk & Co. are crafted in lustrous 14-karat rose gold and feature pear-cut Ruby gemstones at each center paired with 38 round-cut shimmering Diamonds in an dainty and sophisticated floating halo stud design. Choose these gorgeous Gemstone and Diamond earrings either for yourself or as a special gift for someone you love.