Belk & Co. Women 9-9.5 Millimeter Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 3/8 Ct. T.W. Diamond Vintage Ring In 14K White Gold

Belk & Co. 9-9.5 Millimeter Cultured Freshwater Pearl And 3/8 Ct. T.W. Diamond Vintage Ring In 14K White Gold. This charming and unique pearl and diamond vintage ring is crafted in 14-karat white gold and features a 9-9.5mm white freshwater cultured pearl encrusted with 72 round-cut, prong-set sparkling diamonds set in a floral, vintage-inspired pattern that gives off a brilliant shine. Enhanced with a high-polish finish, this pearl and diamond ring has a captivating glow that complements any outfit.