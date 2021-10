Belk & Co. Entwined Polished Love Knot Earrings In 10K 3-Tone Gold. These love-knot earrings from Belk & Co. are crafted in luminous three-tone white, pink and yellow gold, they feature a twist on the classic love-knot design. These earrings are fashioned with comfortable lever back closures, perfect for all-day wear. Polished to a brilliant shine, these alluring and stunning gold earrings make the perfect addition to any jewelry collection.