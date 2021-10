Belk & Co. Tanzanite, Amethyst, And Diamond Heart Ring In 10K White Gold. This 10k white gold heart ring features a combined 3.07 ct. t.w. tanzanite and amethyst with 0.015 ct. t.w. diamond accents and measures 19-mm. x 19-mm. Almost all gemstones have been treated to enhance their color and require special care.