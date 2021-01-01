Alexander Wang Bell-Sleeve Knit Wool Sweater

This ribbed wool sweater has a contemporary vented hem and oversized bell cuffs that give a fluted, feminine look to the piece. Mockneck Long bell sleeves Pullover style Vented hem Ribbed finish Wool Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 23" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND New York-based fashion wunderkind Alexander Wang founded his namesake label in 2005 at the young age of 21. Renowned for its cool, utilitarian style and signature use of black, the innovative brand continues to infuse an off-duty aesthetic with cutting-edge silhouettes and luxurious textures. Advanced Designer - Alexander Wang > Alexander Wang > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Alexander Wang. Color: Black. Size: XS.