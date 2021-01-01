Bella Ladies/Womens Long Sleeve Flowy 2x1 T-Shirt (Black) - L - Also in: S, M, XL

Long sleeve. - Body of tee is made of poly/viscose flowy fabrication and has a relaxed fit. - Sleeves are a 2x1 viscose creating a tighter fit sleeve. - Weight: 125g/m². - Fabric: 65% polyester 35% viscose. - S (4: US Dress Size, 32: To fit (ins)). - M (6-8: US Dress Size, 34: To fit (ins)). - L (10: US Dress Size, 35: To fit (ins)). - XL (12: US Dress Size, 38: To fit (ins)). - BELLA + CANVAS -An eclectic culture of color and style - Bella + Canvas styles are brilliantly hued, design driven and fashionably inspired for the modern day man and woman. - Gender: Women