Bella Ladies/Womens The Favorite Tee Short Sleeve T-Shirt (Dark Heather) - L - Also in: S, M

Super soft baby jersey knit. - Crew neck. - Short sleeve. - Longer body length. - Side seams. - 30 single. - * Athletic heather 90% combed ringspun cotton 10% polyester, Dark Grey Heather 52% combed ring-spun cotton 48% polyester. - Weight: 145g/m². - Fabric: 100% combed ringspun cotton. - S (4: US Dress Size, 32: To fit (ins)). - M (6-8: US Dress Size, 34: To fit (ins)). - L (10: US Dress Size, 35: To fit (ins)). - XL (12: US Dress Size, 38: To fit (ins)). - BELLA + CANVAS -An eclectic culture of color and style - Bella + Canvas styles are brilliantly hued, design driven and fashionably inspired for the modern day man and woman. - Gender: Women