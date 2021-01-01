Lovers + Friends Bella Mini Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M, XL) Lovers + Friends Bella Mini Dress in Ivory. - size S (also in L, M, XL) 60% viscose 40% cotton. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Unlined. Pull-on styling with crystal embellished acrylic pearl button accents. Front faux pockets. Cable knit fabric. LOVF-WD2933. TWD16 F20. Constantly inspired by the laid back Los Angeles lifestyle in which the brand was founded, Lovers + Friends exudes ease and wearability, creating an effortlessly chic look that is California cool.