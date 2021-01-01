Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a white (croco-embossed) leather strap. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. White dial with rose gold-tone dauphine-style hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 6, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. ETA caliber F06.111 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape,. Case size: 38 mm. Case thickness: 7.1 mm. Band width: 16 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Additional Info: comes with an additional strap. Bella Ora Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tissot Bella Ora White Dial White Leather Ladies Watch T103.210.36.017.00.