These square, modern sunglasses are fitted with scratch-resistant lenses that help filter out blue light from screens and devices. The hand-cut acetate frames are also lightweight and compatible with prescription lenses, adding everyday practicality. 50mm lens width; 17mm bridge width; 142mm temple length Blue light-blocking lenses have a slight tint Scratch-resistant polymer lenses Prescription-compatible Acetate/metal Imported DIFF Eyewear