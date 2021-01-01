BELLA+CANVAS The Sueded Jogger - Military Green - Size M

td {border: 1px solid #ccc;}br {mso-data-placement: same-cell;}Hit the streets in style wearing this ultra-plush Women's Sueded Jogger. These will be the best sweatpants in your closet, thanks to a tapered fit, sueded fabric finish and ribbed cuffs. And since this wardrobe staple is made from our super-soft sponge fabric with a drawstring waist for ultimate comfort, you'll want to wear these all day, every day. Complete the look with your favorite tank and chunky sneakers. To be totally on trend, add a matching hoodie for an elevated sweatsuit look.