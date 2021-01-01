Madison Park Belle 6-pc. Floral Bath Towel Set, One Size , Blue

Add a touch of elegance to your bathroom with the Madison Park Belle embroidered cotton jacquard 6-piece towel set. These cotton towels feature a jacquard beige leaf motif ground and a floral embroidered hem with soft blue hues creating a beautiful and sophisticated look. Incredibly soft, this cotton towel set water absorbent and machine washable for easy cleaning. Set includes: 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 fingertip towels. Elegant cotton terry towel set of 6 piecesWater absorbent on medium weight terry loop towelJacquard leaf with blue contrast piping detailFloral embroidery hemMachine washable# Pieces In Set: 6Included: 2 12x18 Inch Fingertip Towel(s), 2 27x52 Inch Bath Towel(s), 2 16x28 Inch Hand Towel(s)Fabric Content: 100% CottonCare: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported