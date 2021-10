Bellezza Vatican City Lira Coin Bronze Ring A genuine Vatican City coin tucks into this ring's open frame, and offers a special piece for you, or a loved one. Approx. 7/8"L x 15/16"W x 1/16"H; shank 1/16"W Bronze The lira coin may have minor imperfections as it was previously in circulation and has been cleaned Design Information Pelican: Silvertone Vatican City 5-lira pelican coin Deer: Goldtone Vatican City 20-lira deer coin