TOMS Black Bellini Blue Multi Lamination Dark Grey Mineral Glass Lens

With stylish round frames plus lenses that offer scratch and oil resistance, these are the only sunglasses you'll need this summer. Handmade acetate frame100% UVA & UVB protection5-barrel hingesBase 4 mineral glass lens made from natural silica and soda ash, offering scratch, fade and oil resistanceComes in a custom TOMS caseFrame dimensions: 52-18-147We commit 1/3 of our profits to support people working to build equity at the grassroots level. Bellini Toms Blue Multi Lamination Dark Grey Mineral Glass Lens