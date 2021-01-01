Zimmermann Bellitude Two-Piece Floral Bandeau Bikini Set

From the Bellitude Collection. Flirty bikini set in beautiful florals framed with a striped trim. Lined. Polyamide/elastane. Hand wash. Imported. TOP Squareneck Self-tie shoulder straps Back clasp closure B OTTOM Stretch bottom Side ties SIZE & FIT Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Australian founders and sister-duo Nicky and Simone Zimmermann design with a signature feminine aesthetic, each piece rife with tiers of fabric, rich embroidery and splashy prints. From ruffled bikinis and beachwear to luxe, intricately patterned maxi (and mini) dresses, everything is overtly romantic in the most elevated, effortless way. Outerwear And Swimwear - Contemporary Swim > Zimmermann > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Zimmermann. Color: Cornflower. Size: Small.