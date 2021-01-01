Bell's Palsy Awareness Brain Disease Related Elephant Ribbon Tote Bag

Great design related to Bell's Palsy support, Bell's Palsy Brain Disease, Bell's Palsy Cousin, Bell's Palsy Sister, Bell's Palsy Mother, Brain Disease awareness, Elephant disorder, Bell's Palsy family member, Bell's Palsy brother, Bell's Palsy father, B For a Bell's Palsy wife, Bell's Palsy husband, Bell's Palsy cousin, Bell's Palsy niece, Bell's Palsy nephew, Bell's Palsy boy, or Bell's Palsy girl. Celebrate Bell's Palsy Awareness Month 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.