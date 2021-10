This pack of briefs gives you the extra TLC you require while recovering from a C-section. The moisture-wicking, breathable fabric gently protects your incision area while silver-infused fibers help eliminate bacteria and odor. Pack of three pairs of briefs Can promote the reduction of swelling while helping ease discomfort Unlined 89% polyamide, 8% elastane, 3% metallic fibers Machine wash, dry flat Imported