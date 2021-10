A wardrobe essential for the new mom, this form-fitting corset is designed to slim your post-baby tummy while concealing any unwanted back bulge. Soft boning ensures the corset stays put, while layers of stretchy compression fabric provide extra comfort and support for a toned look. 9 1/2" front length; 10 3/4" back length (size X-Small) Adjustable hook-and-eye closure 70% nylon, 30% spandex Hand wash, line dry Made in the USA