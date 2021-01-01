Belly Rub Blend (Whole Bean)

Sip coffee. Save Pups. Rub Bellies... The perfect morning requires the perfect coffee with your best friend (and a few extra belly rubs mixed in). Celebrate the start of every day, and the perfect excuse to enjoy a second cup with your sidekick, with our most full-bodied medium-dark roast blend to date! Belly Rub Blend brings together 100% Organic Coffees from three of our favorite growing regions in the world to create a rich, savory, and robust medium-dark roast blend. Aromatic notes of Apple Pie and Cinnamon spice capture your attention, followed by bursts of savory milk chocolate and sweet honeycomb on the first sip. Medium Dark Roast 100% Arabica 100% Organic Options: Whole Bean 12 oz and Ground 12 oz.