The Belsay pull-on boot is perfect for a busy day's work with a slip resistant sole and roll down, cozy fleece lining. True to size. Women's sizes shown are U.S. equivalents. Unisex: Built on a unisex shoe construction. Packaging reflects women's & men's shoe sizes. . Steel toe. Pull on style. Top stitch detailing. Fleece lined. Anti-slip grip sole. Approx. 8.5" Shaft Height. Approx. 12" Opening Circumference. Imported Leather upper, polyester fleece lining, rubber sole