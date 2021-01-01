Salvatore Ferragamo Belshaw Patent Oxford

Complete your show-stopping look with the smooth and dapper Salvatore Ferragamo Belshaw Oxford. Shining patent leather upper. Lace-up tie closure connected through unreinforced eyelets. Handsome tonal stitching. Soft, leather lining. Lightly cushioned leather insole. Low stacked heel. Durable leather and rubber outsole. Made in Italy. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb Product measurements were taken using size 11, width EE - Wide. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.