Conquer your schedule and love your look wearing the LAUREN Ralph Lauren Belt-Print Crepe Shirtdress. Airy crepe and a tiered skirt elevate the effortless appeal of this shirtdress, which is designed with a unique self-extended waist tie. A Southwestern-inspired belt print updates it for the season. Rounded neckline with front button placket. Short sleeve design, side hand pockets and tiered skirt. 100% polyester. Machine washable. Imported.