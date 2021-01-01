MICHAEL LO SORDO - Belted Double-breasted Silk-satin Shirt - Ivory

EXCLUSIVE AT NET-A-PORTER.COM. Michael Lo Sordo's shirt is designed with the modern bride in mind - think a chic City Hall wedding à la Emily Ratajowski. Made from fluid silk-satin, it has oversized notched lapels, subtly fluted cuffs and a relaxed, double-breasted shape that can be easily cinched by the detachable tie belt. We love how you can wear it for more than just your big day, too. Shown here with: [Elizabeth and James Pants id1074261], [The Row Clutch id1071889], [The Row Sandals id1058536], [Alighieri Earrings id1079249], [Alighieri Necklace id1092597].