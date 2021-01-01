Jen7 Belted Flare Jeans

From the denim innovators of 7 For All Mankind. The enhanceME Sculpting Tummy Panel is now in every pair of JEN7! Engineered to subtly slim and sculpt your curves, the flexible shaping panels are built right into the pockets to expertly hold you in and smooth you out. Banded waist with belt loops Zip fly with button closure Self-tie belt Waist slash pockets Back patch pockets Cotton/polyester/lyocell/elast-p/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Flare silhouette Rise, about 9.75" Inseam, about 31" Leg opening, about 21.25" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4. Modern Collections - Denim > Jen7 > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Jen7. Color: La Quinta. Size: 2.