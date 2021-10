This crisp poplin shirtdress has a feminine tied waist and flared skirt. Point collar Short sleeves Self tie belt at waist Pleated skirt Cotton Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 38" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Modern Collections - Branded Separates > Emporio Armani > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Emporio Armani. Color: Bianco Ottico. Size: 6.