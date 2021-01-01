Smith's Workwear Light Bark Belted Stretch Gusset Work Shorts

Smith's Workwear Belted Stretch Gusset Work Shorts. Made of nylon spandex stretch fabric, these performance fabric cargo shorts are comfortable while maintaining durability. Roomy Velcro closure pleated cargo pockets with zippered side openings for easy access and extra security Velcro closure top opening cell phone pockets on cargo pockets for quick storage Velcro closure pleated back pockets for extra security Seat gusset for freedom of movement Soft touch inside waistband and elastic insert in back waistband for extra comfort and movement Included a removable belt