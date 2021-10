If you are a hessian and like to drink a delicious Eppelwoi from a cider jug, this hessian motif is made for you. It doesn't matter whether you come from Frankfurt, Wiesbaden or Kassel, with this motif you will make every Hesse smile. This whisperer retro motif with the traditional Hessian jug is the ideal gift idea for a birthday or Christmas for men, women, Frankfurters and people who like to drink an Appleman and love hand cheese Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem