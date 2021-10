What it is: A limited-edition set featuring three Benefit best-sellers for a radiant, merry and bright look. Set includes:- Full-size Roller Lash Curling & Lifting Mascara (0.3 oz.): a mascara inspired by hair rollers that gives lashes super curl and lift for a sexy, wide-eyed look- Full-size Dandelion Brightening Powder Blush (0.25 oz.): a pale-pink, long-lasting pressed highlighting powder that transforms your complexion from dull to radiant