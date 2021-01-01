For lovers of all things Great design for Son Benign Essential Blepharospasm support, Benign Essential Blepharospasm Niece, Benign Essential Blepharospasm nephew, Benign Essential Blepharospasm son, Benign Essential Blepharospasm daughter, Benign Essential 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.