Battery-powered portable projector for big-screen entertainment indoors and outdoors All-in-one USB-C port to easily stream media from other devices for the perfect travel projector Bluetooth speaker mode with immersive chambered audio Palm-sized design with convenient tilt hinge and auto keystone correction Wire-free connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4G/5G) and direct hotspot Built-in Smart TV Apps for easy video streaming and gaming fun