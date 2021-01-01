Korres Bergamot Pear Set

Cleanse, rejuvenate and condition skin with the Bergamot Pear Set from KORRES. Housed in a gift box, the duo is the perfect pampering treat for yourself or a loved one. E.N. The Set Contains: KORRES Bergamot Pear Shower Gel Refresh and invigorate skin with the lightweight shower gel, developed to gently cleanse skin, removing dirt and impurities, whilst wheat proteins form a protective layer on the surface to lock in moisture and maintain hydration levels. Its vitamin-rich formula enhances the skin's immune system and boosts elasticity so you can experience supple, healthy-looking skin that is smooth and subtly scented with bergamot blossom and sweet pear. KORRES Bergamot Pear Body Milk Say hello to soft, smooth and supple skin with the Bergamot Pear Body Milk. Intensely moisturising and enriched with almond oil, known for its anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting effects, the milk works to nourish extra dry skin and soften fine lines. Soothing aloe, shea butter and vitamins provide long-lasting moisture and improve suppleness to leave skin looking energised and full of vitality, as well as wonderfully scented.