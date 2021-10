Bergeon 6987 Case opener with a new and improved ergonomic handle. The handle will give extra grip to open tough cases. The case opener is designed larger to give more power to open cases. The tool features a blade that is held in with three screws with a solid metal handle. Also, Bergeon case knife includes a hex wrench to change the blade. Swiss Made We only sell brand new products. 100% Made By Bergeon Swiss And Brand New