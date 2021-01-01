Helly Hansen Bergholm Jacket / Mens Workwear (Navy Blue) - S - Also in: XL, L, M, XXL

Top Gun styling. - Ideal site worker jacket. - Pile lined. - Ribbed cuffs and hem. - Chin guard with logo. - 2 hand pockets. - 2 chest pockets. - Arm mounted phone pocket. - Inside pocket. - Internal zip for decoration access for embroidery applications. - Weight: 80g in sleeve, 600g collar and body. - Fabric: 100% Polyester, Coated Oxford 200g/m². - S (36.5-39: To Fit (ins)). - M (39-41.5: To Fit (ins)). - L (41.5-43.5: To Fit (ins)). - XL (43.5-46: To Fit (ins)). - 2XL (46-48.5: To Fit (ins)). - HELLY HANSEN - by combining knowledge and experience from both Workwear and extreme Outdoor Sports, Helly Hansen remains a trusted partner and supplier of Performance Outdoor Workwear. - Gender: Men