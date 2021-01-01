From matisse

Berlin Cow Hair Slip-On - 11 - Also in: 6, 6/5, 9, 10, 7, 8/5, 9/5, 8, 5/5, 7/5, 10/5

$119.95
In stock
Buy at verishop

Description

True to size - Pointed toe - Cutout - Slip-on silhouette

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com