If you're heading somewhere special, consider Christian Louboutin's 'Berlinguinio' clutch as the perfect finishing touch to your outfit. A testament to the brand's exquisite craftsmanship, it has been made in Italy from smooth suede and uniquely shaped to resemble a tetrahedron. It's frosted with rows of crystals and fringing that swishes playfully as you move. The leather top handle is perfectly sized to fit in the crook of your arm.