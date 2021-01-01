Bermuda Triangle with Modern Text Inside Light-Color Tote Bag

Shows "Bermuda" in modern blue text inside a pink Bermuda triangle. The legend and myth of the mysterious Devil's Triangle and Hurricane Alley lives on. Cool design. Great souvenir to remember a trip to the Bermuda Islands, for tourists, visitors, and Bermuda residents. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.