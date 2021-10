From the crest of the city and Canton of Bern, Switzerland, this black bear with outstretched tongue is the symbol of Switzerland's capital city. From the Emmental to the Bernese oberland, you will find this bear flying on flags around Berne. Great for swiss parties, eating fondue, rosti, or Swiss cheese, climbing or skiing in the mountains, swimming in the Aare, and makes a great companion to a swiss army knife. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem