Safiyaa's 'Beryl' top has been made in Italy from plush wool-blend that's ribbed for a slim fit through the bodice. It has a has a scooped neckline and voluminous puffed shoulders before tapering at the elbows. Tuck yours into jeans, tailoring or patterned skirts.