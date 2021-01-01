Best Bulldog Dad ever | cute dog owners Premium T-Shirt

Are you a dog lover or know someone who has pets instead of kids? This is the perfect design for the person who treats their dog like their children. Mom Life is Ruff. Great gift for birthday, christmas or any other occasion! Get this cool witty funny sarcastic cute hip saying slogan quote pun joke trendy vintage retro design for man, for dog owner, puppie lover, animal rescue, brother, fathers day, dog trainer and dog owner! This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.