Best Dad Funny Father's Day Best Dad In The Galaxy is made for Funny and Cool Dad with a Lot of Humor. Perfect for Men who is a Proud Dad, Proud Father, and a Proud Papa in the Family. Are you a Cool Dad? Show your Fun and Humor Side with this Awesome Best Dad Design. Perfect Present for Dad, Father, Papa, and Daddy on Father's Day, Birthdays, Thanksgiving, and Anniversary. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem